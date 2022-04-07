Ascension extends development moratorium as officials weigh new flood mitigation plan

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials voted to extend a measure banning new developments in the parish as they mull long-term changes to local ordinances.

Thursday night, the parish council voted unanimously to extend the moratorium, originally planned to last only nine months, halting all business and residential developments until May 31.

The order was first introduced last year so local leaders could come up with permanent changes that would mitigate Ascension's flood problems, which had been exacerbated by the parish's fast-growing residential areas.

While parish leaders have proposed a list of adjustments, they won't be ready to adopt those changes before the current moratorium expires later this month.

