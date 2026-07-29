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Ascension deputies: One arrested, another wanted in Prairieville copper wire theft worth over $4,000

1 hour 11 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 6:48 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Ruiz (left), Melancon (right)

PRAIRIEVILLE — Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have obtained an arrest warrant for a Plaquemine man in connection with a copper wire theft.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, John Ruiz, 44, is wanted on one count of theft, one count of simple criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespass.

Deputies responded to a theft complaint in Prairieville on June 24. The victim reported that more than $4,000 worth of copper wire had been stolen.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit identified Ruiz and Storm Melancon, 33, of Gonzales, as suspects during the investigation.

Melancon was taken into custody on July 1 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on multiple charges. Ruiz remains at large.

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Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

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