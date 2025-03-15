76°
Arson investigators working to determine who set North Fuller Place duplex on fire
BATON ROUGE - Arson investigators with the St. George Fire Department are searching for the person responsible for setting a North Fuller Place duplex on fire.
According to fire officials, the arson happened Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about the arson can call (225) 279-1064.
