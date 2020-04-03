Area curfews amid virus outbreak

Some area parishes are setting curfews in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Louisiana.

Iberville

9 p.m. - 5 a.m., Friday, April 3 - April 30

St. James

9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice as of April 1

