Another teenager murdered in Baton Rouge in less than 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE - Police say 17-year old Markeith Franklin died after being shot Friday evening in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue.

"Markeith, I call him JR," Franklin's mother Chenetra Washington said. "He likes to crack jokes. He's a little bit goofy."

Relatives say he was sitting in a car with three friends when he was wounded.

Washington says her son left home Friday evening with friends who brought JR right back home with a gunshot wound.

"He left. Within five minutes of him returning, he was shot," Washington said.

Washington desperately tried to save her son's life.

"I had to search for the wound. It was a wound in his chest, in the area. I knew it wasn't going to be good."

Franklin's mother also says Friday morning, several young men armed with guns showed up at her house, looking for JR.

"What stopped them from just shooting after the extent, knocking at the door, standing outside the vehicles aiming the guns."

Two weeks before Franklin was murdered, 18-year old Mjireyae Addison who attended McKinley High School was also shot and killed.

Addison was on the baseball team and a member of the high school band.

"He played catcher. He was good at the position. He thought to me everything I knew about it," Addison's teammate Joseph Kimble said.

Addison was found dead at an apartment complex on North Ardenwood with several gunshot wounds.

Two juveniles were arrested in his murder, but at this time police have no suspects or motives in Franklin's case.

His mother is reaching out to the community for help.

"Someone you know, someone you care about is in this predicament, come forward. Say something to somebody that can make a difference."

Washington plans on starting a Gofundme page to raise money to bury her son.