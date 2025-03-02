Amite celebrates hometown hero and Super Bowl champion DeVonta Smith

AMITE - This small town has a big reason to celebrate; Amite is beaming with pride after one of its own became a champion.

Amite is adding a new stamp on the map, as it's home of Super Bowl LIX champion DeVonta Smith.

"This is so exciting for us, DeVonta is a great person, on and off the field. to just see him do everything that he accomplished from kindergarten to 12th grade, he's also been a great player, a scholar, and we're just so excited from this small town that we have a hero," said parade organizer, Bianca Smith.

Smith graduated from Amite High Magnet School and went on to play for the University of Alabama, where he later brought home two national championships, and the Heisman trophy in 2020, being one of four wide receivers to ever win the award.

Smith visited the Super Bowl twice with the Philadelphia Eagles, this year bringing home that big win.

His mother, Christina Smith, said her son is just getting started.

"Everything he's worked for he's accomplished, and he still has more he wants to accomplish, so we're so proud of him, his family, his community, we support him," Smith said.

The town of Amite has just over 4,000 residents, and majority of them lined Main Street as a parade in the hometown hero’s honor rolled.

“I have to give all of the praise to my family, they're the ones who put this together for DeVonta. They wanted to do something to honor him, we have community leaders who came onboard, so we're just proud and happy of him and just ready to enjoy this day,” Smith said.

After the parade the community was invited to receive Eagles merch signed by DeVonta Smith himself.