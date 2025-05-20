90°
Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home
NEW ROADS - An alleged drunk driver ran his truck through the front of a brick house in New Roads on Monday night.
The wreck, which was first reported shortly before 9 p.m., happened along False River Drive near the intersection with Major Parkway.
The New Roads Police Department said the driver, 38-year-old William Simmons from Kentwood, was driving under the influence. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and booked for DWI, reckless operation and property damage charges.
Trending News
Police told WBRZ that the residents were not home when the crash happened, but on Tuesday they said that the occupants were feet away from the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Advocates call for expanded funding for early childhood education
-
Prison worker arrested after NOLA jail break; records say he was threatened...
-
Child drowns at community pool during graduation party, Zachary Police say
-
Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall
-
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment