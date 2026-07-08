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Alleged drug dealer arrested for manslaughter after St. George man dies of overdose

1 hour 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 4:24 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An alleged drug dealer was arrested in connection with the death of a St. George man who overdosed on fentanyl and heroin.

An arrest warrant shows that the man was found dead in his living room on Feb. 26. Detectives found a "bag containing a powdery substance near the body," which investigators later determined to be a mix of fentanyl and heroin. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that while searching the man's phone, detectives found text messages and Venmo transactions with 36-year-old Robert McKay. According to EBRSO, McKay sold the man drugs on Feb. 25 and texted him the next day asking if he had tried them. 

On Tuesday, an EBRSO SWAT team raided McKay's Baton Rouge home along Meadow Park Avenue and arrested him. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found and seized opioids, marijuana, fentanyl, plastic baggies, a digital scale and $2,785 in cash. 

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McKay was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison for manslaughter and a variety of drug charges. 

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