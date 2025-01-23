45°
All but one Rouses Market store open after snowfall, winter weather
BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, nearly all Rouses Market stores across the gulf south are open after being closed for the snow and extreme cold.
A Rouses spokesperson said that 65 of the grocery chain's 66 stores across three states have re-opened.
The only store that has yet to re-open is on La. 42 in Prairieville.
