After flap over book bans, Livingston librarian can pursue defamation case, state Supreme Court says

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court is allowing a librarian's defamation lawsuit to continue, ruling Tuesday that Amanda Jones can press her claim that a Lafayette man and his organization harmed her with allegations that she promoted pornography among children.

Justices voted unanimously to dismiss a request by Michael Lunsford and the Citizens for a New Louisiana to throw the lawsuit out.

In 2022, Jones spoke against banning books amid a flap over what material should be available in the Livingston Parish library system. Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said last year that Jones had demonstrated she could possibly win a lawsuit.

The justices' decision Tuesday was released without comment.

Lunsford had told the New York Times the group's remarks were protected public speech because it simply repeated what was said at a public meeting and "that's not defamation."

The 1st Circuit said previously it would be appropriate for a jury to decide whether some of the group's remarks were defamatory, and that Jones has a right to argue that the comments "were knowingly false or made with reckless disregard of the truth, and caused Ms. Jones injury, including harm to her reputation, contempt, ridicule, anxiety and emotional distress."

A group founded by Jones, the Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship, released a statement Tuesday touting the court victory.

"What this means for the case is that Amanda has now won the right to bring Lunsford to justice in a trial. In addition, he is required to pay Amanda's court and attorney fees accrued during the last four years," it said.