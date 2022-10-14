After deadly arrest, State Police offered whistleblower $200k settlement to make him go away

BATON ROUGE - Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Thursday, the state of Louisiana offered former Trooper Carl Cavalier $200,000 to settle his case after he was fired for speaking out about wrongdoing at the agency.

Cavalier said his lawsuit against the department has never been about money, he's only wanted State Police to do the right thing.

"I am not satisfied with this proposed settlement. During early talks of settlements, I made it clear that I was not satisfied with settling. My goal is to go through Louisiana State Police commission hearings and have my day in federal court," Cavalier said. "I have not committed any murders or tried to cover up any murders. Politics has been and continues to try and quiet me and bury my case. I have not signed any paperwork regarding any settlements."

Cavalier was terminated after doing an interview with the WBRZ Investigative Unit where he brought case notes from Trooper Albert Paxton, which painted a clearer picture of a cover-up surrounding the death of Ronald Greene. Greene died in State Police custody in May 2019 after he led troopers on a chase and crashed in Monroe. He was pulled from his car and brutally beaten. His colleagues at State Police called his death "torture and murder."

In 2020, the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed the case which led to numerous resignations and fallout at the agency.

Cavalier was terminated for the interview he did with WBRZ and other media outlets pertaining to the cover-up. During one of his appeal hearings, he told us that they wanted everyone to agree with what they were doing.

"Going against the grain at the department, you are going to be ostracized or kicked out," Cavalier said. "You will lose your career, retirement and everything you worked hard for. The best thing you can do is to keep your mouth closed. I will quote Lamar Davis. He told me literally to chop wood and carry water. Don't speak out for everyone... speak for yourself."

State Police issued the following statement in regard to the settlement:

"This matter is being handled by the Office of Risk Management and the department will not be able to provide any further information at this time. Our focus continues to be advancing the department's public safety and community engagement mission through reform and improvement at every level."

A settlement conference was held last week between the parties, according to federal court records.