Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense
ADDIS - Roiber Martin of Addis is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after shooting and wounding his neighbor on Tuesday evening.
"Not having my husband has been horrible," Martin's wife, Brandy Martin said.
He says he was protecting his family when he shot the man in self-defense. Martin's wife says the neighbor chased him into the garage where her husband was after an argument with the man turned physical.
"He came charging, he just came, and he came in hot, his eyes were huge, and they were just coming towards me. And I'm standing there, 'No, no, no,'" Martin said.
Brandy said the neighbor was inside her garage when her husband shot the man.
The police report says that Martin admitted to shooting his neighbor and that the man was not armed.
No bond has been set on Martin, and while the neighbor recovers in the hospital, his wife won't stay at their home until her husband is out of jail.
