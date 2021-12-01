71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ABC's Stephanopoulos to interview Alec Baldwin about set shooting

Wednesday, December 01 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Alec Baldwin and George Stephanopoulos

NEW YORK (AP) — George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin to air Thursday about the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

