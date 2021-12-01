Latest Weather Blog
ABC's Stephanopoulos to interview Alec Baldwin about set shooting
NEW YORK (AP) — George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin to air Thursday about the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”
AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos has the 1st exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust.”— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2021
Watch the primetime special event TOMORROW 8pm ET on ABC and stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bQhUPfKDcW
Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.
ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.
