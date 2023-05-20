A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special Saturday @ 4:00

Hear Kim Mulkey like you rarely ever have, the national championship-winning coach sits down with Sports 2's Michael Cauble for a candid conversation about what makes Kim Mulkey so fired up about everything.

Stream WBRZ+ live here

We head back to her childhood to talk about the moments that shaped her into what we all see and love today.

The half-hour special premieres Saturday at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 and WBRZ+.