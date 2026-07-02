Latest Weather Blog
7-year-old girl dies after domestic disturbance at home in Addis, police say
ADDIS — A 7-year-old girl died in the hospital following a domestic disturbance at a home in Addis.
According to Addis Police, officers were dispatched to a home along La. 1 South after receiving reports of an unresponsive child around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was quickly taken to a local children's hospital, where she later died.
During their investigation, police learned that a physical altercation had taken place just before the child had a medical emergency, with detectives saying that evidence was consistent with a domestic disturbance. The incident also resulted in a woman being injured and hospitalized, police added.
Investigators said that they identified a man who is believed to have been involved in the domestic disturbance.
Trending News
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said that, due to the nature of the investigation, additional information about the victims and other people involved will not be released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBR Sheriff's Office warn residents of scammer impersonating deputy, demanding payments to...
-
Sheriff: Ascension deputy arrested on second-offense DWI after being found asleep in...
-
Louisiana native Danielle LaRoach to make appearance at ESSENCE Festival of Culture
-
Agents for Louisiana student-athletes now required to register on state's new online...
-
Good 2 Eat: Fresh Strawberry Cake
Sports Video
-
U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to round of 16 and keep...
-
Two former LSU pitchers named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
-
LeBron James will not wear a Lakers jersey when he returns for...
-
Two LSU Tigers named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams