7-year-old girl dies after domestic disturbance at home in Addis, police say

ADDIS — A 7-year-old girl died in the hospital following a domestic disturbance at a home in Addis.

According to Addis Police, officers were dispatched to a home along La. 1 South after receiving reports of an unresponsive child around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was quickly taken to a local children's hospital, where she later died.

During their investigation, police learned that a physical altercation had taken place just before the child had a medical emergency, with detectives saying that evidence was consistent with a domestic disturbance. The incident also resulted in a woman being injured and hospitalized, police added.

Investigators said that they identified a man who is believed to have been involved in the domestic disturbance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said that, due to the nature of the investigation, additional information about the victims and other people involved will not be released at this time.