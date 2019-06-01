89°
5 new New Orleans murals in walkable area

Saturday, June 01 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Five new murals are up or going up in New Orleans. Organizers say they want to bring the vibrancy of the city's art scene outside gallery walls.
  
One is a huge painting of a man holding up a child above the stylized word "survive." Another is planned as a detailed, life-sized architectural drawing of a mid-19th century shotgun house. Two murals are abstract. The fifth is a four-story-high painting of a man holding a mug big enough for someone to bathe in, if it was real.
  
The Arts Council of New Orleans got a $175,000 grant for its Unframed project. The murals' formal "unveiling" is Saturday evening, when galleries in the city's Arts District stay open late for First Saturday Gallery Openings.

