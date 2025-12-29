Latest Weather Blog
34-year-old Ethel woman killed in fatal Port Allen crash over weekend, officials say
PORT ALLEN — A 34-year-old Ethel woman was killed in a weekend crash along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish, the coroner's office said Monday.
Tyesha Banford, a mother of two and recent graduate of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women's Training Academy, died in a head-on collision at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Another person was hospitalized in the crash, officials told WBRZ.
Louisiana State Police said Monday morning that both drivers were going north in the northbound lane of La. 1, but "for reasons still under investigation," the two vehicles collided head-on. Banford was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP said impairment likely played a factor in the crash, but did not specify which driver is believed to have been impaired. They are still waiting on official toxicology results.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, LSP added.
Further details were not immediately available.
