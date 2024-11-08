Latest Weather Blog
2une In Tailgate: Watch the Tigers, Jaguars play this weekend at Pizza Art Wine
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's Abigail Whitam was joined by restauranteur Stephen Hightower at supermodel Yilena Hernández's restaurant, Pizza Art Wine, for this week's 2une In Tailgate as LSU prepares to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Southern Jaguars go head-to-head with Bethune-Cookman University on Saturday.
Pizza Art Wine, at the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane, is a perfect spot to watch the games, Hernández said, inviting everyone to come celebrate the teams on Saturday. Click here for more information about Pizza Art Wine.
ESPN Radio's Jimmy Ott said that he is confident the Tigers will pull through in their top-15 matchup against the Tide, a game that could be an unofficial buy-in to the College Football Playoffs.
"You're not gonna beat LSU on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium," Ott said.
Rounding things out, former LSU player Cleveland Davis predicts the Tigers will come out on top with a score of 28-24.
LSU kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.
