2une In Previews: United in Recovery Walk returns to Capital area

BATON ROUGE — O'Brien House is set to host its second United in Recovery Community Walk on Saturday, May 30, in Baton Rouge.

O'Brien House is the only inpatient substance use recovery facility in Baton Rouge. The organization provides treatment services that help individuals rebuild their lives and reconnect with their families and communities.

Organizers said they expect hundreds of participants from across the Baton Rouge area.

"We wanted to bring together the community because recovery isn't something you do alone," O'Brien House Executive Director Emily Tilley said. "We work with the community to make sure people in recovery feel supported."

The event will bring together community members, recovery advocates, service providers and supporters to raise awareness about addiction recovery and celebrate the strength of those on the path to healing.

Registration is $25 per person; you can register here. The walk starts at Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 8 a.m.