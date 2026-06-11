Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Springfield District 2 Volunteer Fire Department's annual poker run returns
SPRINGFIELD - An annual poker run benefiting the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department is coming back for its 35th year on Saturday.
The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and runs across 13 stops, including Boopalu's, Black Lake Club, Blind River Bar, Canal Bank, DiCarlo's, Fuel Dock, Gator's Den, Kat's Warsaw, Hilltop, Manny's, Prop Stop, Riverside Marina and Sunbuns.
The top prize is $1,500 for the best hand. Second place pays $750, third pays $300, fourth pays $200 and fifth pays $100.
Entry forms and official envelopes can be picked up at the Captain's Party at Canal Bank on June 11 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., at the Captain's Party at Boopalu's on Friday from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. or at Boopalu's on Saturday morning.
The entry fee is $90. All proceeds go to the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
Trending News
If the event is rained out, the rain date is June 20.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted rapist found guilty for not registering as sex offender in White...
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
Good 2 Eat: Shrimp Creole
-
Officials identify woman who died after being struck by a train in...
-
REPORT: Brian Kelly working at Memphis as unofficial consultant
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC
-
Jay Johnson using time away from Omaha to rebuild LSU's roster
-
Report: NC State investigating LSU over Will Wade's departure
-
Saints liking QB depth behind Tyler Shough