2une In Previews: Live Well Baton Rouge offering free health screenings

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host its annual Live Well Baton Rouge Event where you can get free health screenings, eat some delicious food, listen to good music and more. 

Live Well will be hosted this Saturday May 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. 

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome for all health screenings, including cancer screenings. 

You can make an appointment or get more information here

