2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special Olympics

4 hours 3 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 6:26 AM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - You may see something a little odd if you're attending Tuesday's LSU softball game: a police cruiser covered in sticky notes. 

But don't worry! It's all for a good cause! A group of LSU seniors have partnered with the Capital Area Special Olympics for this fundraiser, Cover the Cruiser. 

You can buy sticky notes for as low as a dollar, and all proceeds will go toward funding the special Olympics. The fundraiser runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the softball game starts at 6. 

