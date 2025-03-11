65°
2une In Previews: Cover the Cruiser to raise money for Louisiana Special Olympics
BATON ROUGE - You may see something a little odd if you're attending Tuesday's LSU softball game: a police cruiser covered in sticky notes.
But don't worry! It's all for a good cause! A group of LSU seniors have partnered with the Capital Area Special Olympics for this fundraiser, Cover the Cruiser.
You can buy sticky notes for as low as a dollar, and all proceeds will go toward funding the special Olympics. The fundraiser runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the softball game starts at 6.
