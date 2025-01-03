2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective

BATON ROUGE - It's almost time to go back to school, and the Baton Rouge Barber Collective is helping District 5 get ready to look their best.

2une In's Mia Monet spoke with Councilman Darryl Hurst and two of the members of the BRBC about what it means to provide free haircuts for students who may not have access to them otherwise.

The event is being hosted on Sunday, January 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street.