2025 four-star cornerback Jaboree Antoine commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU added to its impressive 2025 recruiting class Saturday after receiving a commitment from cornerback Jaboree Antoine.
Antoine, who plays for Westgate in New Iberia, is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3 Sports and 247sports. He is ranked as the No. 3 corner in America and the second best overall prospect in Louisiana.
LSU already received commitments from the number one player in the country as well as the top wide receiver and running back in the 2025 class. LSU's 2025 recruiting class is ranked first in the nation by On3 Sports and second by 247sports.
