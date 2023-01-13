53°
2023 Jazz Fest lineup announced; Lizzo, Ed Sheeran just some of big-name headliners
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell announced its two-weekend lineup Friday, and the schedule is star-studded.
The headlining acts include Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, and Santana, among several others.
For the full lineup and ticket information, you can visit Jazz Fest's website here.
