20-year-old shot to death near Howell Community Park on Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for suspects and information about a 20-year-old's murder that happened Tuesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sedrick Wells was found shot multiple times shortly before 11 p.m. on Howell Range Avenue near the Howell Community Park.
Officers said Wells was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 389-2000.
