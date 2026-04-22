2 ON YOUR SIDE: City removes rotting tree that was leaning toward power lines after WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE - City officials removed a rotting tree that was leaning towards power lines, just a day after a resident voiced his concerns about it to 2 On Your Side.

Jim Millikan emailed 2 On Your Side about the tree, which was on city property.

"This one is an emergency, I think," he said.

A crew showed up at his home on Sevenoaks Avenue around 7:30 a.m. to get to work. Millikan says he's had a tree fall on his property before, and he didn't want it to happen again.

"Probably would not be here right now had I not called 2 On Your Side," said Millikan.

The city will be returning to take care of the remainder of the tree's trunk at a later date.