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2 Make a Difference: LSU Greek Week Habitat for Humanity

2 hours 16 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 10:23 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers LSU Greek Week at Habitat for Humanity.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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