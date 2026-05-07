2 arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS — Deputies arrested two people in connection with a shooting in southern Pointe Coupee Parish, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

The shooting happened on April 23 at a home along Fontaine Road, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said. No one was hurt.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Nakeylan Christopher, 21, on seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Hailey Brown, 22, on seven counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder.

"Violence and reckless behavior will not be tolerated in Pointe Coupee Parish," Thibodeaux said.