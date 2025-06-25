90°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old stabbed, airlifted to hospital Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 19-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being stabbed by a juvenile in Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was stabbed in their forearm along Kingfisher Street. The juvenile was taken into custody. Their charges were not immediately available.
Trending News
Officials said the 19-year-old was taken in a helicopter around 3:45 p.m. Their condition was not immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials warn of rising heat illness risk as Baton Rouge issued advisory
-
No arrests in deadly after-hours club shooting, detainees released
-
Large debris pickup ending in East Baton Rouge, parish working to renegotiate...
-
EBR SCHOOL BUSES
-
Gov. Landry signs series of bills aiming to 'promote self-sufficiency,' rein in...
Sports Video
-
JPO PKG
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...