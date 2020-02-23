Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler crashes into BRPD unit on I-110
BATON ROUGE-Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police officer was struck by an 18-wheeler while sitting in his unit on I-110 southbound.
The officer was working the scene of another crash when he was rear ended by the 18-wheeler. The crash occurred near Chippewa Street. I-110 South is now open.
The officer and the driver of the truck were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say the truck driver was unresponsive at the scene. Both are expected to recover.
On scene of 18-wheeler/officer unit crash. All lanes I-110 SB closed, officer injured, 18-wheeler on side leaking diesel,— Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) December 11, 2017
Gravel from truck on interstate
I-110 South is now closed to traffic at Evangeline Street due to an accident at Chippewa. Congestion from this incident has reached Hollywood Street. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 11, 2017
