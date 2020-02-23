46°
18-wheeler crashes into BRPD unit on I-110

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, December 11 2017 Dec 11, 2017 December 11, 2017 5:43 AM December 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE-Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police officer was struck by an 18-wheeler while sitting in his unit on I-110 southbound.

The officer was working the scene of another crash when he was rear ended by the 18-wheeler. The crash occurred near Chippewa Street. I-110 South is now open.

The officer and the driver of the truck were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say the truck driver was unresponsive at the scene. Both are expected to recover. 

