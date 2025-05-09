17-year-old wanted for murder after deadly Amite shooting arrested; fourth person arrested

AMITE - A murder suspect was taken into custody, being the fourth teenager arrested after a shooting that left another teenager dead.

Pharrell Town, 17, was previously wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after 18-year-old Jarvis Brister Jr. was shot dead and an unidentified 17-year-old injured on Monday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Fifth Street.

Before naming Town as the prime murder suspect, 18-year-old Paris Brumfield and 19-year-old Gwendolyn Alexander were arrested on one count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Nastajaa Williams was also arrested on the same counts.