65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

17-year-old wanted for murder after deadly Amite shooting arrested; fourth person arrested

1 hour 45 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 8:18 PM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence, Domenic Purdy

AMITE - A murder suspect was taken into custody, being the fourth teenager arrested after a shooting that left another teenager dead. 

Pharrell Town, 17, was previously wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after 18-year-old Jarvis Brister Jr. was shot dead and an unidentified 17-year-old injured on Monday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Fifth Street. 

Before naming Town as the prime murder suspect, 18-year-old Paris Brumfield and 19-year-old Gwendolyn Alexander were arrested on one count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Nastajaa Williams was also arrested on the same counts.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days