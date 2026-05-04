17-year-old accused of making threats on school campus arrested by Assumption Parish deputies

NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old on Monday in connection with a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.

According to the sheriff's office, on April 29, deputies responded to a call about a disturbance involving two juveniles. The juveniles allegedly told deputies that the incident was a continuation of an issue that occurred a day prior. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested 21-year-old Samyah Butler.

During the investigation, which made its way onto school property, deputies attempted to arrest 19-year-old Jeremy Brown, who fled along with a juvenile. A deputy eventually caught up to Brown, who then engaged the deputy in a physical confrontation before being arrested.

Kizzy Martin, 44, was also arrested after allegedly instructing a juvenile who was involved in the incident to flee.

Brown was booked on charges of terrorizing, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, remaining after forbidden, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of marijuana. Butler was booked for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace, remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer. Martin was booked on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Deputies later determined that 17-year-old Deon'Dre Martin was involved in the incident and learned that he allegedly made threats of violence while on a local school campus. Deputies said that when they attempted to arrest Martin, he allegedly fled on foot.

After obtaining arrest warrants, deputies arrested Martin in Napoleonville on Monday morning on several charges, including terrorizing, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.