72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

13-year-old who ran away from home found safe

3 hours 50 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 5:48 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish found a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home. 

Trending News

WBRSO said the teen was located safe. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days