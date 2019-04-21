12 students,1 teacher killed honored at ceremony

Cassandra Sandusky, right, a graduate of Columbine High School, pauses with her friend, Jennifer Dunmore, at a row of crosses bearing the names of the victims of the attack at the school 20 years ago before a program for the victims Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting has ended with the names of 12 students and a teacher killed being read aloud, accompanied by the release of white doves.

More than 2,000 people attended the event in a park near the suburban Denver high school on Saturday afternoon.

Frank DeAngelis, who was the school's principal during the 1999 shooting, said he begins every morning by reciting the victims' names. He thanked their families for supporting him and the school in the decades since their loved ones were killed by two teenage gunmen.

Saturday's ceremony ended a three-day slate of somber gatherings honoring the victims and lending support to survivors, the school and victims' families.