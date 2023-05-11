81°
1 killed, 3 hurt in boat's collision with barge
WESTWEGO- One person was killed and three others were injured in a boat's collision with a parked barge in Louisiana.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that a 22-foot recreational boat with four passengers struck a barge around 4:15 a.m. Sunday and ran aground, ejecting one passenger near Bayou Segnette.
The barge launched a small boat to assist, recovering the ejected person.
One woman died and two women and one man were reported to be in serious and critical conditions.
The names of the victims haven't been released.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also investigating.
