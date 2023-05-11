81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 killed, 3 hurt in boat's collision with barge

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 20 2017 Nov 20, 2017 November 20, 2017 8:18 AM November 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WESTWEGO- One person was killed and three others were injured in a boat's collision with a parked barge in Louisiana.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that a 22-foot recreational boat with four passengers struck a barge around 4:15 a.m. Sunday and ran aground, ejecting one passenger near Bayou Segnette.

The barge launched a small boat to assist, recovering the ejected person.

One woman died and two women and one man were reported to be in serious and critical conditions.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

Trending News

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days