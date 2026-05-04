77°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street
BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and another injured after an early Monday morning shooting along North 16th Street.
Officials told WBRZ that, around 2:45 a.m., first responders arrived near the corner of North 16th and Bay streets to find two people shot. Shortly afterwards, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office arrived at the scene to begin to investigate the shooting as a fatality.
Officials said that the person injured during the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cardiologist encourages smartwatch users to share data to prevent deadly heart events
-
1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street
-
US denies Iran struck a military vessel during new effort to reopen...
-
State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
-
A bulk carrier near Strait of Hormuz reports being attacked as Iran...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...