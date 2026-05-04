1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and another injured after an early Monday morning shooting along North 16th Street.

Officials told WBRZ that, around 2:45 a.m., first responders arrived near the corner of North 16th and Bay streets to find two people shot. Shortly afterwards, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office arrived at the scene to begin to investigate the shooting as a fatality.

Officials said that the person injured during the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition.