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1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street

4 hours 55 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 7:06 AM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and another injured after an early Monday morning shooting along North 16th Street.

Officials told WBRZ that, around 2:45 a.m., first responders arrived near the corner of North 16th and Bay streets to find two people shot. Shortly afterwards, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office arrived at the scene to begin to investigate the shooting as a fatality. 

Officials said that the person injured during the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

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