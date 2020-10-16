61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grid
List
Indianapolis Colts shut down facility after several...
Indianapolis Colts shut down facility after several in organization test positive for COVID
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper the plans of professional football players and their associates during the... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:34:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
BRPD reviewing warrant procedure after cops shock...
BRPD reviewing warrant procedure after cops shock family early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE – The city of Baton Rouge will be responsible for making repairs to a home after police burst... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:16:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
Cold front day! Tonight's lows in the...
Cold front day! Tonight's lows in the 40s
Today is cold front day! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: This morning some showers are popping up along... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:52:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
Boo At the Zoo! kicks off Saturday...
Boo At the Zoo! kicks off Saturday at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to a night of safe and health-conscious celebration during... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:23:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
President Trump, former VP Biden square off...
President Trump, former VP Biden square off in separate town halls
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, in dueling televised town halls... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:56:00 AM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
New and improved College Dr. in the...
New and improved College Dr. in the works for safer, smoother travels; project to cost $50M
BATON ROUGE - MOVEBR has a project design in the works to help ease traffic concerns on College Drive. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:52:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
EBR school board selects interim superintendent following...
EBR school board selects interim superintendent following recent departure of Leslie Brown
BATON ROUGE - Following the unexpected departure of East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Leslie Brown, the school system is now... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:19:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Trump, Biden go at it -- from...
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was evasive Thursday night when pressed if he took a COVID-19 test before his... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:54:40 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Assistant police chief on leave after cyberstalking...
Assistant police chief on leave after cyberstalking arrest
CENTRAL - A high-ranking member of the Central Police Department has been on leave since August. Assistant Police Chief Darren... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
EBR officials say mail-in voting for fall...
EBR officials say mail-in voting for fall election more than tripled compared to 2016
BATON ROUGE - With early voting starting this week, parish officials say East Baton Rouge has already mailed out three... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Fantasy Football Focus Week 6 with Reggie...
Fantasy Football Focus Week 6 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
As the NFL head into Week 6, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman interviews Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com for Fantasy Advice.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in Sports
Family of man who died in State...
Family of man who died in State Police custody views graphic video from his arrest
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Family members viewed long-secret body-camera video this week of a Black man who died in Louisiana... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:17:53 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Front may deliver coolest temps so far...
Front may deliver coolest temps so far this fall
The forthcoming weather pattern is rather benign. A cold front will pass through the area Friday morning to deliver perhaps... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in Weather
Barnes & Noble says shopper info may...
Barnes & Noble says shopper info may have been taken in hack
NEW YORK - Barnes & Noble said the personal information of its shoppers may have been stolen after its computer... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 3:24:16 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Rudolph and Santa puppets from beloved 1964...
Rudolph and Santa puppets from beloved 1964 TV movie going to auction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rudolph and his still-shiny nose are getting a new home, and it’s bound to be a... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 2:39:56 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:52:33 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
NOAA Releases Winter 2020 - 21 Outlook
NOAA Releases Winter 2020 - 21 Outlook
NOAA has released their winter outlook for 2020 - 21. Their outlook begins in December and runs through February. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in Weather
New Orleans, BR mayors discuss Saints playing...
New Orleans, BR mayors discuss Saints playing at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints football team is meeting with LSU officials to possibly arrange hosting games in... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 12:00:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
St. James bonfires still planned for Christmas...
St. James bonfires still planned for Christmas Eve; festival activities canceled this year
LUTCHER - Organizers have canceled St. James' annual bonfire celebration but say they will still light fires along the levee... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 11:04:00 AM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta...
Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta in Mexico home
LEONA VICARIO, Mexico (AP) — As the dangerous Hurricane Delta closed in on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Ricardo Pimentel opened his... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:51:54 AM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
Next Page

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days