52°
Latest Weather Blog
BRG Survivor Series
Today
BRG Survivor Series: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief uses his story to spread awareness about heart disease
Posted 3:14 PM 2/5/2024 by WBRZ STAFF
BATON ROUGE - Jeff LeDuff is known for being tough. Serving as Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department for six years from 2004-2010, Chief LeDuff has been featured on WBRZ numerous times during his tenure, but this time he joined us to talk about heart health.
“My father died at (More)
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigative Unit: Shakeup could be coming to New Roads Police leadership
-
'Loved her to death:' Parents plead no contest to manslaughter after daughter...
-
SU Human Jukebox heads to Vegas for pre-Superbowl performance
-
The Willows subdivision in Denham Springs undergoing major construction
-
BRG Survivor Series: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief uses his story to...