BRG Survivor Series: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief uses his story to spread awareness about heart disease

Posted 3:14 PM 2/5/2024 by WBRZ STAFF

BATON ROUGE - Jeff LeDuff is known for being tough. Serving as Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department for six years from 2004-2010, Chief LeDuff has been featured on WBRZ numerous times during his tenure, but this time he joined us to talk about heart health.

“My father died at (More)

