Wednesday morning video forecast

Happy Hump Day! Clear skies and warmer temperatures continue for your Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will start clear and clouds will start to trickle in throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. With more cloud cover by tonight, temperatures will be warmer, staying near 60 degrees all night long.

Up Next: Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy and fog may form as well. Scattered showers will be on and off along a stationary boundary starting Thursday morning. Showers will be most likely for areas north of Baton Rouge, but a few will sneak south throughout the day. It will not be a washout, and there may even be some sun in between the rain. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 70s. That same boundary will continue to wiggle around our area through the weekend creating a similar pattern. You can expect temperatures near 70 and scattered showers here and there through the weekend and into early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

