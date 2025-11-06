'We just want somebody to come out and fix it:' Zachary sinkhole seeing repairs after months of back-and-forth

ZACHARY - After months of back-and-forth to get a sidewalk sinkhole repaired, one Zachary family reached out to WBRZ. Less than a week later, crews were on the scene inspecting the sinkhole.

"My daughter almost fell in there one time before, so that's why we felt the need to call someone from the City of Zachary," homeowner Jovan Anthony said. "It's a problem we've been facing for months and months and months. We just want somebody to come out and fix it."

Anthony noticed the spot on the side of her yard near the street back in May. She said she contacted the City of Zachary, which sent someone from EBR City-Parish to take a look at the hole in June.

"They said, 'That's a big problem.' The guy wrote up the ticket. He said either the City of Zachary or East Baton Rouge is going to fix it. We don't know who, so they put it back on City of Zachary," Anthony said. "We haven't heard from the City of Zachary or East Baton Rouge since this has happened."

Anthony said the hole is expanding; her measurements estimate the depth of the hole to range from three to five feet in different parts. Anthony said she is also concerned that the sinkhole is burrowing underneath the sidewalk and its an impact on the sewage system.

WBRZ reached out to the City of Zachary, which said Anthony's address falls into EBR's jurisdiction.

An EBR spokesperson told WBRZ the Department of Public Works investigated the request and placed it on the service schedule, adding the sinkhole required a pipe repair.

The Anthony Family reported work crews outside their home on Sunday, looking at the sinkhole.