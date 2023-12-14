Warrant revealed lengths State Police went to identify whistleblower

BATON ROUGE - A warrant obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows just how far Louisiana State Police went to determine how their business was leaking out.

A search warrant was executed on Google to determine the account user that was sending emails out publicly from 9/30/21 until 2/26/22.

State Police wanted a list of all Google accounts associated with that user, device information, all IP connection logs, pictures, stored info in the Google Drive, search histories, billing histories and location data.

The email address belonged to Trooper Carl Cavalier. Cavalier was terminated from State Police following interviews that he did with the WBRZ Investigative Unit in June of 2021. State Police tried to settle with him for $200,000, but he declined.

On Tuesday, Cavalier told WBRZ he is shocked at what happened.

"You guys are committing a crime in my eyes,. covering up a crime," Cavalier said. "I'm putting the info out that the public has a right to know about. It's ridiculous to go to these lengths and violate me and the public trust to find something to shut me up."

Cavalier spoke to the WBRZ Investigative Unit about the death of Ronald Greene, unarmed Black man who died in State Police custody. Initially his family was told that he died in a crash, but chilling body camera video revealed he was brutally beaten.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a coverup from the very beginning which led to a complete overhaul of State Police.

"The baggage hasn't gone anywhere," Cavalier said. "We see that with by the things state police are claiming to input as far as policies they have enough policies to implement a decent agency but it's not being enforced."

WBRZ checked with State Police Tuesday. A spokesman said they are unsure why Google sent Cavalier that warrant this week and there is no active investigation into Cavalier.