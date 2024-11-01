Latest Weather Blog
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked a standoff on Airline Highway on Wednesday morning that ended with a suspect shooting himself and surviving.
The Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the Crown Efficiency motel on Airline Highway Wednesday morning.
Marshals said the suspect, 24-year-old Joshua Crier, barricaded himself inside a motel room and made threatening comments about hurting himself before BRPD and SWAT teams took over.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff, but Crier was taken from the scene in an ambulance after he shot himself in the stomach.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds and will be arrested after he is released.
Crier was wanted by BRPD for battery and violations of a protective order. he also had several warrants out of St. Helena Parish, but the specifics of those charges were not immediately clear.
