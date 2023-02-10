Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating

BATON ROUGE - A middle school girls' basketball game turned ugly last month when the coach was caught threatening and cursing at a student on video.

The incident happened Jan. 26 at CSAL Charter Middle School. According to coach Marcus Lollis, a 13-year-old boy was bullying his 7-year-old son and had thrown him out of the bleachers multiple times.

Lollis can be heard in the video threatening to break the child's jaw for touching his son.

According to the school's website, Lollis was teacher of the week in November 2022 and has been an educator for over a decade.

Lollis says the incident is being investigated by the school's HR department, and all parties involved have apologized to each other. It does not appear the coach is facing any criminal charges.

Thursday evening, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System told WBRZ they are investigating the situation and can't make any further comment at this time.