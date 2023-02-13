Veterans take advantage of EmployBR job expo

BATON ROUGE - EmployBR is not an ordinary hiring expo. Employers had to have openings to participate, and during the first two hours, it was only open for veterans.

"When they come home, they have sacrificed so much that they deserve to get to the front of the line," Penny LeDuff Collins with EmployBR said.

EmployBR is a federally funded program that works alongisde the Mayor's Office and the city of Baton Rouge to help job seekers and employers come together.

Former soldiers at the expo say the two veterans only hours can give them an advantage when it comes to landing a civilian job.

"Your unique skill set do not transfer over so well," Sergeant Robert New said. New served as a military post guard in the middle east, protecting soldiers on base.

"Over seas we have a high octane tempo," New said. "We have a lot of stress for our guys in unifom. Coming back, its tough to reintegrate."

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Lonny Wilson says veterans have a lot to offer any company.

"We have a lot of good skills that people want. Certain core values that are instilled in us," Wilson said. "Then on the other side, being able to translate those skills into something needed by the American public and civilian side is a little difficult."