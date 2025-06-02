86°
Two New Orleans prison escapees caught in Texas extradited back to Louisiana; two escapees remain

NEW ORLEANS - Two escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmates captured in Texas were extradited back to Louisiana, Louisiana State Police said.

Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were flown to Louisiana and transferred to a "secure correctional facility."

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are the two remaining uncaptured inmates. The reward has risen to up to $50,000 for information on the two's whereabouts.

