86°
Latest Weather Blog
Two New Orleans prison escapees caught in Texas extradited back to Louisiana; two escapees remain
Related Story
NEW ORLEANS - Two escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmates captured in Texas were extradited back to Louisiana, Louisiana State Police said.
Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald were flown to Louisiana and transferred to a "secure correctional facility."
Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are the two remaining uncaptured inmates. The reward has risen to up to $50,000 for information on the two's whereabouts.
News
NEW ORLEANS - Two escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmates captured in Texas were extradited back to Louisiana, Louisiana State Police... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts in a fiery show of smoke and...
-
Nine Tangipahoa Parish clerks cited for illegally selling tobacco to underage customers
-
Man hurt in shooting along Valley Street on Sunday
-
2une In Preview: 2nd Annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival coming to Clinton this...
-
2une In Preview: BR Alliance for Students' CHANGEMAKERS applications open next week...