Tuesday morning video forecast

UPDATE: A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for all of the capital area.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/3yyd0VgxhR — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 21, 2022

A little shower could make a huge difference today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out a bit warmer today, in the mid-70s, and they will climb well into the 90s. We have hit 98° for the past three days and it we will be close again today. A few showers will bubble up along the coast this afternoon and move into southern parishes. A little rain, or even some thick cloud cover from a nearby downpour can keep temperatures down. Tonight, temperatures will be back in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Expect a string of heat advisories or warnings later this week. Afternoon temperatures will be at least 98°. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures could briefly go up to 100°. This is more likely on Friday and over the weekend. That is just the air temperature! After factoring in the humidity, it will feel between 108-113° in the afternoon. Rain will be tough to come by. A stray shower will be possible almost every afternoon, but most locations will be completely dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments for the next 5 days.