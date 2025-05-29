Tuesday Evening Video Forecast

A stalling front will trigger additional rounds of storms through the end of the week. But on the heels of the wet weather, a rare treat awaits.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

- Wednesday to Friday: several rounds of storms, humid and mild

- Saturday: pleasant, with a break in humidity

- Sunday and Beyond: a return to summer conditions

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a relatively quieter night across the region. Mostly clear skies initially will turn partly cloudy overnight, with storms generally remaining east of the Metro Area. Morning lows will sit in the low 70s. On Wednesday, another blowup of thunderstorms will take place. This is in part due to a front finally reaching the area and stalling out. The front could trigger storms as early as lunchtime. In addition to local storm development, a disturbance will arrive from the west late in the day. That will boost the number of storms, resulting in widespread activity by late afternoon. Heavy rain could make the drive home messy, so plan accordingly. A storm or two might be capable of gusty winds or contain some hail, but severe weather is not a top concern. Scattered showers will linger into the evening.

Up Next: The stalled frontal feature will hang around on Thursday. While not raining all the time, storms will be a possibility from start to finish. The majority will pick up some rain by the end of the day. Again, the occasional strong storm cannot be ruled out, but most will only experience locally heavy rain. Scattered thunderstorms will remain on Friday as the front finally begins to scoot south. But the period of wet weather wraps up afterward. A rare late-May cold front passage will set up a pleasant Saturday with a break in humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy it — the relief will be short-lived. Summer conditions will return next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

