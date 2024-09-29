Trustee program believed to be source of contraband seized from jail, including homemade alcohol

AMITE - Drugs, weapons, and even homemade alcohol were seized from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in the culmination of "Operation Shake it Up."

The sweep began in early September and aimed to remove dangerous substances and items from the jail, said the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Historically that jail has been plagued with contraband problems," Sherriff Gerald Sticker said. "Even in the most secure facilities, there's a contraband problem."

In late Aug., Tajah Philips was the third employee arrested since July, and she was arrested for providing illegal items to inmates. Deputies say another employee brought an inmate off-site to buy weapons, the other was arrested for fighting an inmate.

With the help of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, law enforcement conducted a full-scale search of the facility that ended with two arrests and a slew of seizures.

The search turned up shanks, improvised weapons, suspected meth, prescription pills, tobacco, cash, a cellphone, and the above-mentioned homemade alcohol.

Officials said a reexamination of the trustee program is likely imminent as it is suspected much of the contraband was sourced from there.

Marques Harrison, 43, and Artrell Griffen, 28, were both arrested for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

"This wasn't the first search we've done, and it certainly won't be the last. We're not above doing whatever we have to do to keep the Tangipahoa Jail safe," Sticker said.

The TPSO says more arrests are expected.