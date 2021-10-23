Thursday morning video forecast

Look out for dense fog this morning.

Today & Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is out for the entire WBRZ viewing area through 9 a.m. Give yourself some extra time to drive this morning. Along with the fog, you may get some drizzle or light rain too. In the late morning the fog will lift, and the clouds will break up a bit. Temperatures today will heat up into the mid-80s. The afternoon hours will be dry in terms of rain, but still humid. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: A weak cold front is going to approach the area by Friday morning. We won’t see any major changes in temperature, but this boundary should usher out some humidity and rain chances. High temperatures will still trend in the 80s into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Rain coverage will bump back up in the middle of next week. The WBRZ Weather team is tracking the next possibility for a cold front. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.

No development expected for the next 5 days.

